Championship Tuesday for Section VI boys basketball
Oleanu2019s Josh Bihler defends Health Science guard Kameron Briggs during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West Juston Johnson is defended by South Parku2019s David Stroud during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca Westu2019s Adrian Baugh grabs a rebound from South Parku2019s Jayon Renfro during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca West coach Des Randall celebrates a three-point basket against South Park during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
South Parku2019s Anthony Mack shoots against West Seneca West during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca Westu2019s Adrian Baugh grabs a rebound against South Park during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
South Park coach Pete Hudecki after a three-point basket by West Seneca West Juston Johnson during first half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca West guard Juston Johnson drives to the basket against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca Westu2019s Mike Borton defends South Parku2019s Anthony Mack during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca West captains Mike Borton, Juston Johnson, and Jesse Broad celebrate a victory over South Park during in the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca Westu2019s Adrian Baugh grabs a rebound against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca Westu2019s Adrian Baugh grabs a rebound against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca West guard Juston Johnson makes free throws in the last minute against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca Westu2019s Alex Wayland drives to the basket against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca West forward Adrian Baugh drives to the basket against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca West forward Adrian Baugh drives to the basket against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
West Seneca West forward Alex Wayland shoots against South Park during second half action of the Section VI, Class A championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science center Davonte Gaines dribbles against Olean during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science Tayvion Nelson passes against Olean during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science coach Tyree Parker during first half action against Olean in the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science Kameron Briggs defends Olean guard Mike Schmidt during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Oleanu2019s Alex Weakfall reaches for a loose ball against Health Science during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Oleanu2019s Matt Droney grabs a Health Science rebound during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science players stand for the National Anthem prior to playing Olean for the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science forward Tysheen Lott shoots against Olean during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Olean defenders surround Health Science center Davonte Gaines during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Oleanu2019s Jack Dwaileebe defends Health Science guard Kameron Briggs during first half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
A Health Science shows his support of Davonte Gaines during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Olean guard Mike Schmidt loses the ball as he is defended by Health Scienceu2019s Kameron Briggs during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Olean coach Jeff Anastasia during the closings seconds of a loss to Health Science during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science forward Tayvion Nelson shoots against Olean during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Scienceu2019s Kameron Briggs celebrates a victory over Olean in the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science celebrates a victory over Olean in the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science coach Tyree Parker celebrates a victory Over Olean in the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science center Davonte Gaines lays on the ground after getting injured against Olean during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Health Science gurad Tysheen Lott drives to the basket against Olean during second half action of the Section VI, Class B championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
