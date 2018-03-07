BuffaloNews.com
Home of the Week: Drzymalas' waterfront home
Ken and Karen Drzymala love the view of the lake from their Buffalo townhouse. The living room, which leads to the deck, is painted Sage by Benjamin Moore.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
Another view.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
The couple renovated the kitchen in 2007. The walls are painted one shade darker than the walls in the living room.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
The couple had Brazilian cherry installed on the stairs and in the living room.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
Another view of the sunny landing.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
The couple renovated the main bath about five years ago to eliminate the old tub and replace it with a walk-in shower.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
The view from the master bedroom.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
The bike path.
Photo courtesy Ken and Karen Drzymala
A view of the lake on a beautiful day.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
Can't beat the sunsets.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
A winter view.
Photo courtesy Ken Drzymala
Share this article