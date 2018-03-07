A mixed-use wonder: Inside the 115-year-old Barrel Factory

In the heart of Buffalo's Old First Ward, along the Buffalo River, sits the 115-year-old Barrel Factory on Vandalia Street, which produced thousands of barrels per day by the Quaker City Cooperage Co. This local treasure was saved and restored and now has new life as a mixed-use entertainment complex featuring the Lakeward Spirits Distillery, Pressure Drop Brewing, Elevator Alley Kayak, Snowy Owl Kombucha, Buffalo's Best Cucina restaurant and more vendors on the way. Loft apartments are under construction and will open soon.