FOLEY - Miriam "Jane" March 5, 2018. Beloved wife of Timothy Foley; loving mother of Tim (Olga) Foley and Jennifer (Jerry) Courier; proud grandmother of Daniel, Hannah, Madigan, Lily, Kathryn, and Eleanor; dear sister of Rosemary (Peter) Shadle and the late Judith Punke; aunt and friend of many. Visitation 10 a.m., Saturday, March 10 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring, LaGrange, until time of Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jane's name may be given to the American Lung Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com