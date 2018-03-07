ESPN's Todd McShay's mock draft has Bills going defense with Round 1 picks

ESPN's Todd McShay has posted his latest mock draft and has the Bills going defense with both of their first-round picks.

McShay has the Bills selecting Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan at No. 21 and Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander at No. 22, although his analysis focuses on the possibility that the Bills package the picks to move up for a quarterback or use one of the picks on Alexander's teammate, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Here is McShay on Bryan, who is 6-4 and 291 pounds and is entering the draft after his junior season.

The big question for the Bills is: What's the plan at QB? Will Buffalo package these two picks to go up to get a QB? Will the Bills sign one in free agency? Since we can't project trades, I'll go defense here. Buffalo needs help along the defensive line after trading DT Marcell Dareus last season, and Bryan would be a good fit. Bryan is an explosive three-technique whose best football is still ahead of him. His workout confirmed what I saw on tape.

Here is McShay on Alexander, who is 5-11 and 192 and also coming out after his junior season:

This could be one spot for Lamar Jackson. Otherwise, I think they go defense again. Secondary help is needed outside of Tre'Davious White and the recently signed Vontae Davis. Alexander missed half the season, but he's a big-time cover corner. His combine workout – highlighted by a 4.38 40 –- turned some heads.

Alexander played in only six games because of knee and wrist injuries and skipped the Tax Slayer Bowl after announcing that he would enter the draft.

McShay will hold a conference call about his mock draft later Wednesday.