DOBSTAFF, James G.

DOBSTAFF - James G. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Billie R. (nee Dodd); dearest father of James E. (fiancee of Tina Miller) Dobstaff; loving papa of Leila and Amelia Dobstaff; dearest brother of Sharon (Michael) Malzer and Gary (Susan) Dobstaff; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 1-4 and 7-9PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Saturday morning at 10:30 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Jim's memory to American Legion Post #567 or Ebenezer United Church of Christ. Jim was a member of American Legion Post #567, West Seneca Lodge #1111 F&AM, Ismailia Temple and retired from the Buffalo VA Hospital after more than 30 years of service.