DiDONATO DiDONATO - Norman March 5, 2018; beloved husband of Janet M. (nee Eisler) DiDonato; dearest father of Toni (Kevin Connelley) DiDonato, Jody (Jim) Bustamante and John (Andrea) DiDonato; cherished grandfather of Michael (Jessica) Bustamante, Kathryn (Simon) Michalik, Nathan (Elaine) Bustamante, Alex DiDonato, Dylan Connelley, Adam DiDonato, Maria Bustamante and Mia Connelley; great-grandfather of Lucy Michalik, Eloise Bustamante, Rose Michalik and James Bustamante; beloved son of the late Pietro and Tomasina (nee Calderazzo) DiDonato; dear brother of Robert DiDonato and the late Joseph (late Norma) DiDonato; also survived by loving nephews Mark and Chris. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9:45 AM at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com