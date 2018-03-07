DEUSCHLE, Gladys V. (Krueger)

March 2, 2018; beloved wife of the late Fred Deuschle; loving mother of Lynn Deuschle; sister of the late Clara (James) McDonnell and Kenneth Krueger; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Erie County SPCA. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com