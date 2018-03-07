DEEDS, Mary E. (McLeod)

DEEDS - Mary E. (nee McLeod)

Of Cheektowaga entered into rest on March 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Walter F. Deeds; devoted mother of Cynthia Mazzeo, Brian (Charleen) Deeds, Jeffrey (Laura) Deeds, and Terry (Brandi) Deeds; cherished grandmother of eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Agnes McLeod; dear sister of Jean Moore, the late Dorothy Radder and Daniel McLeod. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share your online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com