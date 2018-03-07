Share this article

print logo
Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his 34-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery during the first quarter of Super Bowl LII. (Getty Images)

Daily Drive Podcast: Follow-up to Foles talk

| Published | Updated

In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page have a follow-up discussion on the notion of trading a second-round pick for Nick Foles.

Rundown

0:00 Debating getting Nick Foles for a second-round pick and what to do after

2:13 The Dolphins can jump ahead of Buffalo

5:00 Number of teams needing QB hurt Bills chances in draft

7:30 Double down on QB

8:20 Two-minute drill – billionaires in the NFL

 

There are no comments - be the first to comment