College roundup: Griffs' Conley on Bench Award watch list

Fifth-year senior Christ Conley of Canisius was named to the official watch list for the 2018 Johnny Bench Award, which is given annually to the top NCAA Division I catcher.

Conley was a two-time All-Western New York selection at Lake Shore. He is batting .256 with 10 hits, including two doubles and two home runs and 10 RBIs. His slugging percentage is .464 and his on base percentage is .373. He has 10 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Conley and Canisius (8-3) return to action this weekend with a three-game series at Liberty University.

Softball

Western Michigan 2, Niagara 1: A strong pitching performance by junior Sierra Bertrand went for naught on the final day of the Under Armour Showcase in Clearwater, Fla. Bertrand allowed five hits and struck out three. Niagara took the lead in the fourth inning when Kendall Watkins walked moved up on a single by Heather Haberman (Hamburg) and scored on a fielder’s choice.

Niagara will end its Sunshine State trip against Florida International today in Miami.

Penn 7, Niagara 5: The Quakers scored their runs in the first three innings then held off a late rally. Rachel Funk (West Seneca East) went 3 for 3 including a double and Margaret Vesneske (Hamburg) had a two-run single for Niagara.

Women’s lacrosse

San Diego State 18, Niagara 16: The Purple Eagles couldn’t make up a late five-goal deficit Tuesday night in San Diego. Jillian Ford and Hailey D’Hont scored three goals each and Caroline Crump had two goals and an assist for the Purple Eagles (3-2). San Diego State led, 11-4, at half but a 5-0 run got Niagara back into it.

Swimming and diving

NJCAA Championships: Haley Roblee (Pioneer) finished fifth in the 1-meter diving with 315.90 points and Stephanie Zmuda (West Seneca East) was seventh with 258.20 on the first day of the nationals in Fort Pierce, Fla. Allie DeBiase (Newfane) of ECC was sixth (31.78) in the 50-yard breaststroke, and Tabby Smith (Frontier) was eighth (24.88) in the 50 freestyle. Among ECC men: Brad Zifra (Springville) was 13th in the 200 individual medley and Jonathan Pilat (Wets Seneca East) 15th in the 50 freestyle.

Women’s basketball

Mercyhurst North East 76, ECC 62: The Kats were eliminated in the first round of the NJCAA Region III playoffs. Shamecca Minor’s 19 points led ECC (8-18).