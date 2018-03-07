COLEMAN, Rev. Dalphne

COLEMAN - Rev. Dalphne Entered into rest March 2, 2018, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved mother of Debbie (James) Buckley and Tony Hicks. Grandmother of Hassan, Dalphne (Dallas), and James and with six great-grandchildren. Also survived by beloved sister Rita, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may attend a memorial service at St. John's Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, NY, at 1 PM on Saturday, March 10th. A reception will immediately follow.