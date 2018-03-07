Share this article

Lauren Rivett and A.J. Baynes, shown here at their wedding earlier this month, previously worked on opposite sides of the political aisle. Rivett was chief of staff to Democratic State Sen. Tim Kennedy, far left, and Baynes held the same post in the office of Republican State Sen. Pat Gallivan, far right. (Photo courtesy Keith Bryan)

Can love overcome the Republican-Democratic divide? In Buffalo, it did

It's not exactly Bills fans and Tom Brady, but Democrats and Republicans just don't get along very well these days.

So we were pleasantly surprised to learn about a case of love overcoming political divisions.

A.J. Baynes, a former chief of staff to Republican State Sen. Pat Gallivan of Elma, last weekend married Lauren Rivett, a former chief of staff to Democratic State Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo.

Gallivan quipped that he and Kennedy are "the proud fathers" of the couple and he referred to Baynes and Rivett as "the New York State version of James Carville and Mary Matalin."

Baynes left Gallivan's office last year to take the top job at the Amherst Chamber of Commerce. Rivett left Kennedy last year for a job as head of business incubation at 43North.

Kennedy said he, too, married a Republican, though his wife, Katie, has since switched from "the dark side" to the Democrats.

"I tell some of my Republican friends: 'There's hope,' " Kennedy said.

Gallivan's wife, Mary Pat, remains a Democrat.

Can Gallivan convince her to switch parties? "I've never tried," he said.

