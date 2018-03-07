BYRNES, Joan M. (Sim)

Passed away March 5, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Byrnes. Dear mother of Patrick (Siobhan) Byrnes, Kevin (Shari) Byrnes and Kathleen (Gary) Aures. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Heather), Sean, Bryan and Justyn Byrnes; Ryan (Virginia) Aures, Kyle (Catherine) Aures and Chelsea (Kevin) Roth. Great-grandmother of Kara, Cole and Hadley. Sister of Patricia (Charles) Harvey, Gerald (Susie) Sim, late William (Dolores) Sim, late John (late Vi) Sim. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle and Red Jacket Pkwy., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com