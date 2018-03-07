Buffalo Peacemaker injured during fight at high school basketball game

A member of a Buffalo anti-violence group was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fight involving about 20 people broke out in the stands at Buffalo State Sports Arena during a boys' high school basketball playoff game, a SUNY Buffalo State spokesman said.

And Section VI officials plan to add more security at the arena for the playoff games on Saturday.

The fight happened at about 8:15 p.m. on an upper level of the arena during the Section VI Class A championship game between West Seneca West and South Park. The member of the Buffalo Peacemakers was hit in the chest by a male involved in the fight and was pushed back into a brick wall, hitting his head and falling, the spokesman said.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Those involved in the fight fled the scene and no arrests were made by University Police, who were already on hand for the event.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened, but we’re adding four more officers for each game Saturday," said Timm Slade, executive director of Section VI. "I think the size of the crowd warrants more officers there for the safety of the individuals.”

Slade was courtside and said that by the time he got to the concourse where the fight occurred, whoever was involved was gone and the Peacemaker was lying on the floor. Section VI does not contract with the Peacemakers, a coalition of anti-violence groups whose members volunteer at a variety of community events to try to talk to young people and head off confrontations.

Section VI boys basketball chairman Larry Jones said he had no comment on the incident.

“Anytime you put 3,000 people together there are going to be a few issues occasionally,” Jones said, noting that security does a good job.

Saturday’s schedule features five Far West Regional games, beginning at noon with teams from the Buffalo area facing teams from Section V (Rochester area).