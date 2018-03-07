Buffalo firefighters promote largest group ever

The Buffalo Fire Department honored its largest group of promotions ever on Wednesday, according to Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

A total of 65 members moved up the Civil Service ranks, DeGeorge said.

The promotions included two new division chiefs, 10 battalion chiefs, 21 captains and 32 lieutenants. They were honored in a promotion ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Bennett High School.

Brown presided over the promotion ceremony with Fire Commissioner Vincent V. Muscarella.

Promoting firefighters into leadership positions to help manage the department more effectively was among Muscarella's first objectives when he became commissioner in January.

"These are great people, who do a tremendous job," Muscarella told The Buffalo News on Wednesday.