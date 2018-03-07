BOROWSKI, Daniel M.

BOROWSKI - Daniel M. March 5, 2018, beloved husband of Marcia (nee Dompkowski); dear father of Jeanne (Perry) Streeter and Susan (late Brian) Rybarczyk; loving grandfather of Alex, Thomas, Brian, William, Matthew and Samuel. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster Friday 9:30 AM, no prior visitations. Donations may be made in Daniel's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.pacerfuneralhome.com