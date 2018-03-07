Boater safety classes on tap

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 3-1 will be holding its first Boating Safety Class of the year Saturday at the Fort Niagara Officer’s Club in Youngstown. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Not many people realize that if you were born on or after May 1, 1996, and you want to operate a jet ski, you must have successfully completed this course and be at least 10 years of age to do so. If you would like to register for the class, contact Martin Laufer at 390-7727 or mdl29@msn.com. Other classes at the Fort Niagara site will take place on April 21, May 19, June 9 and July 14. If you are a new boat owner, it’s also a good idea to take this class.