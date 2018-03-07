[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills bring 'punishing back' Chris Ivory in to fill hole

The Bills' signing of former Jaguars running back Chris Ivory on Tuesday likely signals the end of Mike Tolbert's run in Buffalo as LeSean McCoy's backup, Jay Skurski writes for [BN] Blitz.

What kind of runner are the Bills getting? All-Pro linebacker Von Miller called Ivory "such a punishing back," in an article for the Players' Tribune. "Honestly, the punishers are the guys who you really hate playing against, because even if they don't have the blocking, they're gonna make you hurt."

Ivory received a two-year contract worth up to $6 million ($3.25 million guaranteed), according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "That’s a sizable commitment and shows the team believes Ivory can be a formidable part of a one-two punch with McCoy," writes Skurski, who also listed 5 things to know about Chris Ivory.

Ivory's insight: Transcript of the newest Bill's conference call with reporters.

Twitter reaction: #BillsMafia approves of the move.

Free agent focus: Bills could use a 'Star' at defensive tackle when free agency officially opens next week.

Salary cap analysis: Now that the NFL has informed teams of the official cap number — $177.2 million — how much room will the Bills have to work with in free agency?

Sammy Watkins will be a free agent: The Los Angeles Rams decided to use the franchise tag on safety LaMarcus Joyner but would reportedly still like to retain the former Bills receiver.

Speaking of free agent WRs: Jordan Matthews said in an interview on Sirius NFL Radio that he received "two really bad diagnoses on the knee and ankle," while he was still with the Eagles that lingered after he was traded to Buffalo and ultimately led to surgeries.

Full 2008 NFL Draft order: The Bills hold eight picks in the first five rounds.

Daily Drive Podcast: Are the Pegulas paying more attention to the Bills than the Sabres?