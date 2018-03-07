Bills receiver Zay Jones heading to first hockey game and the reactions were priceless

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones tweeted that he was heading to his first hockey game -- watching the Sabres host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night -- and the reactions he got did not exactly express great optimism about the local hockey team.

About to see what this @BuffaloSabres game is about. My first hockey game ever !! — Zay (@zayjones11) March 7, 2018

And then here came the responses:

Props to you for supporting your fellow local pro teams. Condolences for what you are likely to witness. — Michael Parthum (@MichaelParthum) March 7, 2018

Don't have too many expectations. You'll enjoy it more. — Dave S 🐃 (@DaveTRW) March 7, 2018

No Zay, please you might hate us afterwords!!! — Bills: 2018 AFC East Champs. (@Vergil3434) March 7, 2018

please please PLEASE don't judge the entire sport by what you are most likely about to witness #reallybadhockey #embracethetank — jim evans (@JimmyOneMore) March 7, 2018

Tweet me at the game, I’ll buy you a beer. That’ll help the cause. Trust me — scott (@swaxman33) March 7, 2018

Some fans gave him credit for supporting the team and the community.

It’s been a tough year but the Sabres are still an important part of the community, have fun! — salmon cakes (@kkickflip) March 7, 2018

Hope there’s a bench clearing brawl, you’ll be buying season tix before ya know it — Andy Hakes ✈ (@ea_andrewh) March 7, 2018

Unfortunately the Sabres are not very good but great you are supporting them! I’m a Montreal fan and aren’t much better this year. — Troy Rossignol (@rozzimbt) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Jones was undeterred and unwavering in his Sabres support.