Bills receiver Zay Jones heading to first hockey game and the reactions were priceless
Bills wide receiver Zay Jones tweeted that he was heading to his first hockey game -- watching the Sabres host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night -- and the reactions he got did not exactly express great optimism about the local hockey team.
About to see what this @BuffaloSabres game is about. My first hockey game ever !!
— Zay (@zayjones11) March 7, 2018
And then here came the responses:
Props to you for supporting your fellow local pro teams.
Condolences for what you are likely to witness.
— Michael Parthum (@MichaelParthum) March 7, 2018
Don't have too many expectations. You'll enjoy it more.
— Dave S 🐃 (@DaveTRW) March 7, 2018
No Zay, please you might hate us afterwords!!!
— Bills: 2018 AFC East Champs. (@Vergil3434) March 7, 2018
please please PLEASE don't judge the entire sport by what you are most likely about to witness #reallybadhockey #embracethetank
— jim evans (@JimmyOneMore) March 7, 2018
Tweet me at the game, I’ll buy you a beer. That’ll help the cause. Trust me
— scott (@swaxman33) March 7, 2018
Some fans gave him credit for supporting the team and the community.
It’s been a tough year but the Sabres are still an important part of the community, have fun!
— salmon cakes (@kkickflip) March 7, 2018
Hope there’s a bench clearing brawl, you’ll be buying season tix before ya know it
— Andy Hakes ✈ (@ea_andrewh) March 7, 2018
Unfortunately the Sabres are not very good but great you are supporting them! I’m a Montreal fan and aren’t much better this year.
— Troy Rossignol (@rozzimbt) March 7, 2018
Meanwhile, Jones was undeterred and unwavering in his Sabres support.
I’m rocking with the squad no matter how bad people say they are... 1BLo
— Zay (@zayjones11) March 7, 2018
🔥 It’s lit 🔥
Welcome to your first ever @NHL game, @zayjones11! #OneBuffalo pic.twitter.com/qRmfXvOJUN
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 8, 2018
Story topics: Bills Fans/ nhl/ Sabres fans/ Zay Jones
Share this article