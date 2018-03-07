Share this article

Bills receiver Zay Jones (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Bills receiver Zay Jones heading to first hockey game and the reactions were priceless

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones tweeted that he was heading to his first hockey game -- watching the Sabres host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night -- and the reactions he got did not exactly express great optimism about the local hockey team.

And then here came the responses:

 

Some fans gave him credit for supporting the team and the community.

Meanwhile, Jones was undeterred and unwavering in his Sabres support.

