BASILIKO - Caleb P. Of Colden, NY, March 5, 2018 at age 44. Loving and devoted father of Lukacz, Cleopatra, Silas and Persephone; beloved son of Linda Pullman and Nicholas Basiliko; dear brother of Tobias (Jennifer) and Nathan (Dana Wilson) Basiliko; also survived by nieces, nephews and former wife, Joanna Dickinson. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday 4-8PM. Friends invited. A Funeral Service will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday at 11:30AM. Please assemble at church. Caleb was the owner of C.P. Basiliko Custom Woodworking and Basiliko Family Farms. He was an EMT, a Captain, boatwright and furniture designer. He was also very active in many community organizations. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com