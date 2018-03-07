Avoiding fraud, identity theft to be topics of free workshop

A workshop on how to avoid scams and protect your identity will be held at 2 p.m. March 21 in New Creation Fellowship, 3325 Genesee St., Cheektowaga.

Karen Davis, senior consumer fraud representative in the state Attorney General's Office, will outline ways consumers can protect themselves against identity theft and fraud, including both telephone and door-to-door sales scams. She also will talk about how to deal with junk mail and annoying phone calls.

The free workshop is open to all. For more information, call 631-8595.