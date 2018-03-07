ARCESE, Jackie M.

ARCESE - Jackie M. Of Darien Center, NY, March 5, 2018; beloved wife of Louis; loving mother of Justin (Heather) and Nicole (David) Reese; dearest grandmother of Addison and Logan Reese; sister of Carol Balch, Brian (Amy) Parker, Michele (Pat) Geary and the late Karen (Sam) Laraiso. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 12-4 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined.