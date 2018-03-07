'And you did it with your clothes on': Bills streaker rescues stranded cat

First he saved Bills fans from a boring football game.

Now he has saved a terrified kitty from a tall tree.

Tristan Lambright, better known as the Bills streaker, may have a new moniker: cat rescuer.

Lambright — who gained instant fame Nov. 12 by running naked across New Era Field during an otherwise forgettable Bills' blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints — braved dizzying heights and freezing weather Tuesday to save a cat that had been stuck in a Lackawanna tree for nine days through rain, wind and snow. The cat had run out of the house when the owner's mother opened the door.

Lambright saw a post on Facebook about a family who couldn't get their cat, Alice, down from a tree. The family was not getting any help from local officials and tree services had given estimates of up to $400 to do the job.

An arborist in training, Lambright is used to climbing trees, usually carrying a heavy chainsaw, and he knew he could help.

"It was a family's pet. The parents and the children would have been pretty devastated if the cat didn't make it," he said.

So he grabbed a harness, a ladder, a backpack and some treats and made the climb.

"She kind of came up to me at first and didn't quite trust me," Lambright said.

The cat walked away and came back to sniff the treat Lambright held in his hand. Once she was close and calm enough, he grabbed her by the scruff of the neck and zipped her into his backpack.

"She was calm in the bag on the way down," he said.

The family filmed the act on Facebook Live. By Wednesday morning, the video had more than 5,000 views.

"He was our angel today," said Tammy Hanna of Lackawanna, who took the video.

The feat cemented Lambright's heartthrob status among fans, sending them swooning on social media when they learned of his good deed.

"OMG, this is amazing," Christina Killian Danser wrote on Facebook. "I liked you naked, pretty sure I'm in love now."

Heart emojis and compliments were plentiful.

"Tristan, you are magic for Buffalo's heart and spirit," wrote Marcia Gray-Wilkerson.

The good deed was first reported by SweetBuffalo.

Lambright tried to refuse $40 offered to him by the family, but they wouldn't let him leave without it.

"And you did it with your clothes on, too," one of the onlookers said.

The cat is in good condition and resting.