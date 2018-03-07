Alexander flea market-swap meet approaching

The seventh annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market/Swap Meet will be held on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98 in Alexander. According to Joe Kugel, one of the organizers, this event is open to everyone. There will be a wide variety of fishing gear, from new and used rods and reels to custom baits and plastics. A luncheon menu is also available through the fire department.

Admission into the one-day show is just $2 with kids 12 and under being free. For more information, contact Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168.