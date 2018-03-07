3 can't-miss shows: Ugly Sun and Mutual Friends, Joe Pug and more

Ugly Sun and Mutual Friends, 8 p.m. March 9, Lockhouse Distillery & Bar (41 Columbia St.), $5.

Ugly Sun and Mutual Friends are teaming up for a must-catch double bill at the Cobblestone hotspot.

Rising from the ashes of the late great garage-punk trio Arctic Death, Ugly Sun finds the Crook brothers and longtime collaborator (and former Nelson Type member) Trey Hollowood, back on stage delivering some riff-heavy garage rock. Since surfacing back in 2016, the trio has been dropping some choice singles and great accompanying videos. Here is hoping 2018 sees a proper full length from the group.

As for Mutual Friends, the synth-pop quartet is returning to the stage for the first time this year. The band dropped its danceable, new wave inspired three-track debut "Instant Gratification" just over a year ago.

Fun fact: the double-bill also serves as a mini reunion for Mandy K as a pair of members from each band were once a part of the buzzy pop-punk group.

*****

Queen City Music Lottery, noon March 10, Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.), free.

For the fifth year running, the Queen City Music Lottery, a collaborative project of Sugar City and local imprint Peterwalkee Records, will once again randomly bring together a collection of prospective musicians.

Formally part of DIY crew's month-long project of creativity, better known as Fun-a-Day, this year's band band has been pushed back from its usually February drawing date. Despite the calendar change, the concept of the lotto remains the same. Seasoned and amateur musicians have their names thrown in a hat. One by one, names are pulled and assigned a band of about four to five members. Those new bands have a little more than two months to create a set list of 20 minutes or so of music to be showcased live.

Most of the band's are one and done after the showcase passes, but a few stuck around for an extended run, most notably the dance-punk act Scajaquada Creeps, alumni of the 2014 installment of the lottery.

*****

Joe Pug, 6:30 p.m., March 11, the 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $15.

Austin-based songwriter and Babeville regular Joe Pug is back in town for his latest showcase in the intimate basement venue.

Compared to the likes of Bob Dylan, John Prine and M Ward, the blue-collar folk musician continues to tour in support of his 2015 release, the soul-infused Americana record "Windfall."

Joining Pug, who is making his first local stop since 2015, will be local guitar player Eric Ruhlmann.