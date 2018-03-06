Zremski wins award for regional coverage of Congress

Buffalo News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski has been named winner of an award for regional coverage of Congress.

Zremski is the recipient of the David Lynch Memorial Reporting Award, which goes to a reporter whose work "casts light on the inner workings of Congress and explains how actions in Congress touch the local community."

A five-member panel of judges cited Zremski's reporting on a potential conflict of interest by Rep. Chris Collins.

“Jerry provided an impressive deep dive into business dealings by other lawmakers in the House of Representatives, raising questions about the adequacy of ethics rules,” the judges said.

Zremski will receive the prize Tuesday night at the 74th annual dinner of the Washington Press Club Foundation.

Lynch was a longtime member of the U.S. House and Senate Press Galleries who covered Congress for the Buffalo Courier-Express. The award was established by Lynch's family, friends and colleagues after his death in 1998 from colon cancer.