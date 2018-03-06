ZIMMERMAN, Theodore R.

ZIMMERMAN - Theodore R. March 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Helen Marie (nee Schottenberg); dear father of Kathleen, David (Jane), and Colleen (Dawn Hauser) Zimmerman; cherished grandfather of Renee and Justin; brother of Eugene Zimmermann, Phyllis King, the late Bonnie King, and Lois Brandt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Union Rd. at Genesee St., on Friday at 9:30 AM, please assemble at church. Ted was a longtime employee of Federal Meats and a Door Greeter at Nardin Academy. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com