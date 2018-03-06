ZAWORSKI, Sister Phyllis Marie, RSM

ZAWORSKI - Sister Phyllis Marie, Rsm March 4, 2018. Daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (nee Thrun) Zaworski; sister of Gloria (late Anthony) Ricotta and the late Michael Zaworski; aunt of Joseph, James, Jean, Mary Ricotta (Michael) Fiels; great-aunt of Simon Fiels. Friends may call Tuesday, March 6th, 2-4PM and 6-8PM. Vigil Service at 7:30PM and Wednesday, March 7th from 2-4PM at the Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday March 7th at 4PM in Mercy Center's Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements entrusted to the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.