Would-be robber fires shot at West Side store clerk who protected cash register

A robber fired his gun at a corner store employee after the worker fought back when the gunman tried grabbing money from the cash register, according to a Buffalo police report.

The attempted robbery happened between about 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. Monday in a store at West Ferry and Herkimer streets on Buffalo's West Side, according to the report.

When the employee refused to let the gunman take any money, the gunman fired one shot at the victim, who was not struck by the bullet. The gunman ran out of the store and headed north on Herkimer.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male wearing a blue jacket with a hood and a white emblem on the right shoulder sleeve. He also wore blue jeans and white sneakers with a dark stripe on the front toe area.