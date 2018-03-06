Wind power developer to study 34 topics on Somerset-Yates project

The company that wants to erect up to 70 wind turbines in Somerset and Yates, near Lake Ontario, announced Monday an agreement with state agencies – but not with the towns – on topics for its final application.

The 290-page stipulation says Apex Clean Energy must respond to 34 issues connected to the proposed 620-foot turbines, including noise, sightlines, military operations and bird migration.

"The scope of studies proposed in this document will make Lighthouse Wind one of the most exhaustively reviewed wind projects to date," a company spokesman said.

Yates Supervisor James J. Simon said he expects Apex will try to override local laws blocking the project. After a formal hearing, a state siting board probably will vote during 2019, said Gary A. Abraham, attorney for a citizen group opposing the project.