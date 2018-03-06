Wheatfield now has a route – but still not enough money – for Greenway trail

The Wheatfield Town Board on Monday approved a route for the Niagara River Greenway Trail connecting North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls.

The town, however, doesn't have enough money to build it.

Councilman Larry L. Helwig said the town won a $1.1 million state grant, but the price estimate is $3.6 million. The town hopes the state Department of Transportation will take over the project and pay the rest, Helwig said.

The trail would be 7 to 10 feet wide, separated by a strip of grass from the north shoulder of River Road between Witmer Road in North Tonawanda and Williams Road in Wheatfield. There, a grade crossing would move the trail to the south side of the road until it reaches the Niagara Falls city line.