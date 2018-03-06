What They Said: New Bills RB Chris Ivory

RB Chris Ivory

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Q: Hi Chris, welcome to the Bills. Why were the Bills such a good fit for you?

A: [It] just felt good when I got here, man. [It] just felt like the place for me.

Q: Is there any particular reason for that, Chris? Was there anything schematically, relationship-wise? Something about the city, the team? Anything specifically?

A: Well, what caught my attention the most was the staff. [They are a] great staff, a playoff team. [I’m] just looking forward to building with these guys.

Q: What about the possibility or opportunity to be playing with LeSean McCoy on a team that has put an emphasis on running the football? Just what do you make about those things, Chris?

A: Well, I’m just here to work hard and when my number’s called, be ready to perform. That’s what I plan to do each day and make sure I’m available when called upon.

Q: How would you best describe your running style?

A: I would describe myself more as a north-south runner. I think I bring - I’m a physical guy. I can run between the tackles and I think I don’t get noticed as much for [what] I can do in space. Other than that, I’m just trying to make plays when my number’s called and just be the guy that they can count on.

Q: Can you tell us, how many other places did you visit [and] can you share any of them with us?

A: I was able to go to Cleveland, and that was the only other team. Other than that, just was able to speak to other guys on the phone.

Q: Chris, how do you sum up what happened over the two years in Jacksonville? I’m sure you’re looking for something, well you signed a 5-year deal - just how do you put the past two years in perspective?

A: Well, I came in ready to work [and a] chip on my shoulder. I always felt like I had something to prove. Things just didn’t go as planned, man. Other than that, [I’m] going to continue to stay dedicated to my craft and continue to build and just try and get better every year; that’s what I’ll continue to do.

Q: What do you know about the fan-base here? The Bills fanbase.

A: I know it’s a pretty wild fanbase, a good fanbase. These guys travel, from what I’ve seen, they always travel with the team. [They are] just loyal fans.

Q: Going back to LeSean McCoy, he’s kind of established himself as the guy here over the last few years. What type of expectations do you have as far as workload and just how many carries you might be able to get behind a guy like LeSean?

A: It’s whatever coach asks me to do. [I will] just be ready, like I said before, and be available, be healthy, and know my plays. When I do get in and get that opportunity, I’m able to do what I need to do.