VESNESKE, Ronald M.

VESNESKE - Ronald M. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Mary E. (nee Herrmann); dearest father of Jonathan (Laura) and Christopher Vesneske; loving grandfather of Elizabeth and Emmett Vesneske; brother of Terrance (late Mary) Vesneske, Mary (Louis) Zentz, and Daniel (Clara Ann) Vesneske; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, on Friday morning at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to the American Heart Association are appreciated.