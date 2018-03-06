Share this article

Vehicle riddled with bullets outside West Side apartment complex

| Published

A woman and her boyfriend who heard gunshots around 11 p.m. Sunday near a lower West Side apartment complex later found six bullet holes in her vehicle, according to a Buffalo police report.

The gunfire was heard in the area of the Mariner Homes Apartments, which are located next to Interstate-190 near Virginia Street. The woman told police she found the bullet holes when she came outside to go to work on Monday, according to the report.

