Uniland seeks final OK for hotel at Amherst's Northtown Center

An $11 million hotel at Amherst's Northtown Center and an apartment complex on North French Road that the Town Board tried to block in court both will be the subjects of public hearings at this month's town Planning Board meeting.

Uniland Development Co. plans to build a 105-room, four-story Hampton by Hilton at 1615 Manor Drive, at the ice rink complex off Millersport Highway. Uniland would own the hotel and make lease payments to the town. The project already has received Town Board and state approval.

Also March 15, the Planning Board will review the Green Organization's proposal to construct two apartment buildings, with 24 total units, at 4400 North French Road. The developer received variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals over the Town Board's objections. The Town Board sued the Zoning Board but so far has failed to stop the project.