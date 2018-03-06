UB's Nick Perkins voted MAC's Sixth Man of the Year

The UB men's basketball team secured another honor Tuesday as Nick Perkins, already named first-team all-Mid-American Conference, was selected as the league's Sixth Man of the Year. Perkins, a junior forward, also won the award last season and therefore becomes the first player to go back-to-back since the honor was created in 2003.

Perkins averaged 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds overall and topped all Bulls scorers in conference games, averaging 18.2. He has reached double figures in 21 straight games since coming off the bench.

The only other UB player to win the award was Mark Bortz in 2005.

In other MAC awards revealed Tuesday, Eastern Michigan's Tim Bond was named Defensive Player of the Year and Miami Ohio's Nike Sibande the Freshman of the Year.

The player and coach of the year awards will be announced on Wednesday.