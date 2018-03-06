UB women put three on all-MAC second team, none on first team
Maybe the University at Buffalo women's basketball team can find a little more motivation from the all-conference voting as it heads into the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
No UB players made the all-MAC first team despite the fact the Bulls went 16-2 in MAC play and hold the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
Three UB players made the second team. They are senior point guard Stephanie Reid, senior center Cassie Oursler and junior guard Cierra Dillard. It's possible UB's top three players split the vote, preventing any from making first-team honors. UB's balanced scoring, with four players averaging in double figures, also may have worked to its disadvantage.
Reid is UB's floor general and made the MAC's all-defensive team. She ranks seventh in the nation in assists at 7.1 a game. She's UB's all-time assists leader and is ninth in MAC history in assists. She's second in the MAC in steals and 23rd in scoring at 11.2 ppg.
The members of the all-MAC first team include the top three scorers in conference play: Northern Illinois' Courtney Woods (23.6), Central Michigan's Tinara Moore (21.0) and Kent State's Jordan Korinek (20.7), along with No. 5 scorer Lauren Dickerson of Miami (18.4) and No. 6 scorer Presley Hudson of Central Michigan (18.4). Hudson also is No. 1 in three-point shooting and No. 4 in assists.
Moore was the player of the year, and Central Michgan's Sue Guevara is the coach of the year.
All-MAC First Team
Presley Hudson, Central Michigan
Tinara Moore, Central Michigan
Jordan Korinek, Kent State
Lauren Dickerson, Miami
Courtney Woods, Northern Illinois
All-MAC Second Team
Moriah Monaco, Ball State
Cierra Dillard, Buffalo
Cassie Oursler, Buffalo
Stephanie Reid, Buffalo
Reyna Frost, Central Michigan
All-MAC Third Team
Carmen Grande, Ball State
Danielle Minott, Eastern Michigan
Cierra Hooks, Ohio
Kaayla McIntyre, Toledo
Mikaela Boyd, Toledo
