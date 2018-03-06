UB women put three on all-MAC second team, none on first team

Maybe the University at Buffalo women's basketball team can find a little more motivation from the all-conference voting as it heads into the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

No UB players made the all-MAC first team despite the fact the Bulls went 16-2 in MAC play and hold the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Three UB players made the second team. They are senior point guard Stephanie Reid, senior center Cassie Oursler and junior guard Cierra Dillard. It's possible UB's top three players split the vote, preventing any from making first-team honors. UB's balanced scoring, with four players averaging in double figures, also may have worked to its disadvantage.

Reid is UB's floor general and made the MAC's all-defensive team. She ranks seventh in the nation in assists at 7.1 a game. She's UB's all-time assists leader and is ninth in MAC history in assists. She's second in the MAC in steals and 23rd in scoring at 11.2 ppg.

The members of the all-MAC first team include the top three scorers in conference play: Northern Illinois' Courtney Woods (23.6), Central Michigan's Tinara Moore (21.0) and Kent State's Jordan Korinek (20.7), along with No. 5 scorer Lauren Dickerson of Miami (18.4) and No. 6 scorer Presley Hudson of Central Michigan (18.4). Hudson also is No. 1 in three-point shooting and No. 4 in assists.

Moore was the player of the year, and Central Michgan's Sue Guevara is the coach of the year.

All-MAC First Team

Presley Hudson, Central Michigan

Tinara Moore, Central Michigan

Jordan Korinek, Kent State

Lauren Dickerson, Miami

Courtney Woods, Northern Illinois

All-MAC Second Team

Moriah Monaco, Ball State

Cierra Dillard, Buffalo

Cassie Oursler, Buffalo

Stephanie Reid, Buffalo

Reyna Frost, Central Michigan

All-MAC Third Team

Carmen Grande, Ball State

Danielle Minott, Eastern Michigan

Cierra Hooks, Ohio

Kaayla McIntyre, Toledo

Mikaela Boyd, Toledo