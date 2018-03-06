Twitter reacts to Bills signing running back Chris Ivory

The Buffalo Bills signed former Jaguars running back Chris Ivory, who visited with the Bills in late February. Bills fans and reporters offered their thoughts about the signing on Twitter.

Solid downhill running back picked up by the @buffalobills today. Looking forward to another season where we dominate in the running game. @CutonDime25 and Chris Ivory are going to make a helluva team! #BillsMafia https://t.co/BLIxNKTvH4 — Kyle Larkin (@KylePLarkin) March 6, 2018

I’m definitely excited to see Chris Ivory play along with McCoy I think we’ll be back at the top of the NFL in rushing #GoBills #BillsMafia — Evan DiPasquale (@Evandipo2) March 6, 2018

Chris Ivory was a guy I hated when we went against. He is a bruiser that you know teams don’t wanna tackle in the 4th when they are tired. Limited carries or not, I like having him added to the squad. #Bills — Gerry (@Saboats5) March 6, 2018

Solid backup. At his best, a punishing short-yardage force. https://t.co/kx5mPtN4Vn — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) March 6, 2018

Not sure what Chris Ivory has left, but it looks like he's the new backup to LeSean McCoy. Backup RB is never a position I care too much about, especially when McCoy is the lead. — Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) March 6, 2018

.@ivory33 welcome to the greatest football town in the league! LET'S GO BUFFALO! — Mark Thornhill (@LtsGoBuflo) March 6, 2018

@ivory33 Time to change that jets banner, welcome to #BillsMafia — DJT (@camjohn_) March 6, 2018

I’m guessing Chris Ivory was on record as saying the word “process” at one point, and McBeane pounced immediately. #Bills — Christopher Ouimet (@NowThatOuimet) March 6, 2018

