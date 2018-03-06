TOMCZAK, RICHARD C.

TOMCZAK - Richard C. March 4, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Loving father of Mark Tomczak and Karen Kinmartin. Grandfather of three. Survived by one sister and predeceased by one brother and one sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by WENDEL & LOECHER, INC.