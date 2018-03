THOMAS, Ella Mae (The Original Cake Lady)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 2, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Fellowship World Church, 878 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo on Thursday from 11 AM-12 noon where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel).