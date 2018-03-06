THIEL, Mary A. (Bezanilla)

THIEL - Mary A. (nee Bezanilla)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 5, 2018. Beloved wife of the late James L. Thiel; devoted mother of Douglas (Carol) Thiel, Kathleen (Thomas) Gorczyca and Claudia Leone; cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Louis and Maria Bezanilla; dear sister of Louise (late Frank) Lojacono and the late Rose Bezanilla and the late Louis (late Bette) Bezanilla. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com