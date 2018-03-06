The Weight Band is bringing Woodstock to Buffalo

It is, in so many ways, the music that birthed the genre we now refer to as Americana. When, at the tail-end of the 1960s, the Band married elements of southern soul, country, rock and R&B to the half-lidded laid-back vibe of the Hudson River Valley burgh where they lived and worked – Woodstock, that is – they crafted an enduring, visionary fusion. The music influenced luminaries like George Harrison and Eric Clapton, helped birth the "alt-country" movement of the late '90s, and carried through into the mystical leanings of alternative music visionaries like Mercury Rev.

Guitarist Jim Weider took over the space vacated by founding member Robbie Robertson in a reconstituted version of the Band in 1985. Today, Weider is leading the Weight Band, an ensemble dedicated to preserving, celebrating and furthering the Band's legacy. Not a tribute act in any conventional sense of the term, the Weight Band released a stirring roots rock masterpiece last month in the form of "World Gone Mad." The band is on tour performing tracks from "World Gone Mad" and Band-related favorites and will stop in the Sportsmen's Tavern.

The Weight: 7:30 p.m. March 9 in in the Sportsmen's Tavern (326 Amherst St.). Tickets are $30 (Showclix.com).