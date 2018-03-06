Teen angst on display in MusicalFare's 'Spring Awakening'

As subjects for rock musicals go, few writers have dared to enter the realm of teenage sexuality. For understandable reasons.

So when Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater penned the 2006 musical "Spring Awakening," based on the 1891 play about adolescent urges made dangerous by an atmosphere of social conservatism, the field was wide open. The angst-riddled show was a huge hit, striking a chord with young theatergoers, clinching eight Tony Awards and running for 859 performances. (And, for better or worse, launching the career of actress Lea Michele.)

Aside from a brief appearance in 2011 in the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts and UB student production in 2015, local audiences haven't had much opportunity to see what all the fuss was about. That changes this weekend, when MusicalFare Theatre brings its production of the show to the Shea's 710 Theatre stage.

Directed by Randall Kramer, the show stars Nick Stevens as the popular, confident Melchior, Patrick Cameron as his anxious best friend Mortiz, along with Leah Berst, Emily Yancey, Arin Lee Dandes, Brittany Noel Bassett and Arianne Davidow as a quartet of yearning young women.

"Spring Awakening": March 8-18 in Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. Tickets are $40. Call 847-0850 or visit sheas.org.