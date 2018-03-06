TBS to reveal teams first, then seedings and pairings, on selection show

For the first time, the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal will be delivered in stages on Selection Sunday.

First, we’ll see who is in and who isn’t. All 68 teams will be announced.

But where are the games and what are the regional assignments?

After the teams are identified, the bracket, matchups and sites will be revealed.

It’s a different approach by TBS, which is broadcasting the Selection Show for the first time. The two-hour program begins at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Previously, the program would unveil the bracket and matchups by region. Two years ago, CBS drew the ire of college hoops fans by spreading the announcement over the course of a two-hour program.

Last year, all four brackets were announced in the program’s first 40 minutes.

Also new on Sunday: A four-hour pre-bracket show that will run across social media outlets YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, NCAA.com and Bleacher Report. That begins at 2 p.m. Eastern.