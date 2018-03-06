SPEIDEL, Judith

SPEIDEL - Judith Of Akron, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2018. Survived by three children, Louis Biro, Sherry Prohaska and Dawn (Harvey) Frank; a sister, Geraldine Applegarth; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Cristina), John, Joshua Prohaska, Kelly, Casey, Emily Biro; four great-grandchildren, Joey, Landon, Kiley and Brooklyn also survive her; a husband, Carl Speidel; brothers and sisters, Gordy, Madeline, Phillip, Mary Louise and Edward predecease Judith. Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Teresa's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 am. (Please assemble at church). Please visit www.rossakron.com.