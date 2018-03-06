On and off snow in Buffalo's forecast through Friday

First, the good news: the Buffalo Niagara region will watch from the sidelines as the second Nor'easter in less than a week bears down Wednesday on New England, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

The storm is expected to remain to the east of the region.

Nevertheless, a series of storm systems will help to bring unsettled weather — with some snow and rain — to Buffalo's forecast every day through Friday.

Accumulations are expected to be minimal.

Here's what the National Weather Service says to expect:

Today: A 70 percent chance for precipitation that's expected to start as rain, but quickly switch over to snow this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be near 41 degrees with gusty easterly winds. Chances for rain and snow are forecast to continue through the evening hours with an overnight low in the low 30s. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, the weather service said.

Some rain or snow showers Tuesday, but little if any accumulation. Check out the following graphic for the timing. pic.twitter.com/j7gzFL6BlI — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 6, 2018

Wednesday: Snow showers are expected in the early morning before transitioning to rain and snow and then over to rain by late morning and then back to all snow by evening. New precipitation of up to one-quarter inch is possible. Highs will be near 41 degrees again with overnight lows in the upper 20s, the weather service said.

Thursday: There's a 50 percent chance for scattered snow showers with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers become likely overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

Friday: A 60 percent chance for snow showers with highs in the mid-30s and chances for snow showers overnight with lows in the mid-20s.