Sabres' Criscuolo out 4-6 weeks, weakening Amerks

Kyle Criscuolo was excited to return to the Sabres. The Amerks certainly won't like the result.

Criscuolo suffered an upper-body injury during a collision with Toronto's Matt Martin on Monday night, and the center will miss four to six weeks. Martin hit the center hard into the boards midway through the second period, and Criscuolo immediately retreated to the trainers' room.

If you are hit by Martin please seek immediate medical attention. pic.twitter.com/xZgxT1Jmek — Flintor (@TheFlintor) March 6, 2018

It was Criscuolo's first game with Buffalo since December. He earned the recall with 15 goals and 34 points in 50 games with Rochester, which will obviously miss his production.

"Tough on him, too," Sabres coach Phil Housley said Tuesday. "In the little time that he did play in the game, I thought he played a really sound game and brought his speed. He's one of those guys that goes to the tough area. He took that hit, and it's unfortunate for him and it's unfortunate for us moving forward."

The Sabres recalled Criscuolo because an injury to Evan Rodrigues left the team short at the center position. Rodrigues is day-to-day, so it will be determined whether he can play Wednesday against Calgary or if Buffalo will need to recall another player.