RICH, Donald

RICH - Donald March 5, 2018, of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of the late Adele (nee Osmola); dear brother of Joann (Lance) Ehrhardt, Carol (Jerry) Dieter and the late Dolores and Shirley; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-7PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of Williams St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10AM in St. Andrew's Church, Sloan. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Donald was a Korean War veteran. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com