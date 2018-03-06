Reporters' Notebook: March 6, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French playwright Cyrano de Bergerac, born on this date in 1619, “A pessimist is a man who tells the truth prematurely.”

. . .

LIFT YOUR VOICE – The South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club will host its second annual Irish House Party and St. Patrick’s Day Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern, 555 South Park Ave. at Hamburg Street. Admission is free. Donations will be taken for Sister Celeste’s South Buffalo Community Table.

Hosts include Tom Burns, Neil Farrell, Barry Fitzgerald, Jim Fitzgerald, Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Kiefer and Patrick Zerkle, with special guest Laura Lawless.

. . .

GET A SEAT – Thursday is the deadline to reserve a seat at the opening program March 15 in the Spring “Let’s Do Lunch” series in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Featured will be historical reenacter Denise Reichard in the role of pioneering women’s rights activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

The luncheon, with Reuben sandwiches, begins at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10. All adults in the community are invited. For reservations, call 662-9348.

Thursday also is the deadline to buy tickets for an evening at the movies March 14 hosted by the Buffalo Aspies Group and Yad B’Yad. The film, part of the Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival, at 5:45 p.m. in the Amherst Theatre, 3500 Main St., Amherst, is the award-winning “My Hero Brother,” about a group of young people with Down Syndrome on a trek through the Himalayas. For info, call 204-5380 or email yadbyad@bjebuffalo.org.

. . .

WOMEN IN HISTORY – “Working Women at the Turn of the Century” and “Married to the Mob: Buffalo Style,” stories of the women in Western New York crime families, are the topics of Explore Buffalo’s Winter Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle. Admission is $10. For info, call 245-3032 or visit explorebuffalo.org.

. . .

HOW TO DO IT – Featured artist Nancy Mariani will demonstrate painting in pastel at the next meeting of the East Aurora Art Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

. . .

STEPPING OUT – Dancing, entertainment and games are part of the Senior Citizen Ball sponsored by the Iroquois Central High School National Honor Society from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the dining room of the high school, 2111 Girdle Road, Elma. The Iroquois Radio Club, under direction of Rich Dombrowski, will provide deejay music. Refreshments also will be provided. All are welcome. Donations will be taken for the SPCA Serving Erie County. For more info, call 652-3000, ext. 7873.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – The Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs will hold its annual Single Subject meeting on Saturday in the Holland Hotel, 61 N. Main St., Holland. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Reservations for the 12:30 p.m. luncheon must be made by calling treasurer Rhoda Wolff at 683-5930. Guests are welcome. The federation is comprised of women’s clubs throughout the eight Western New York counties.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Margaret O’Neill Tighe, Ryan Plesh, Dick Bauerle, Joan Lewis, Christopher Schobert, Roy Weiglein, Melvin McSpadden, Mary Notartomos, Jenn Domres-D’Addario, Sister Mary Maureen Helak, Rianna Moll, Jeff Panek, Nathan Enser, Colleen Griffin Gipson, Luke Zakrzewski, Elaine Corey, Catherine Glaub, Greg Marshall, Ana Wolfson, Rick Finnegan, Norb Bukowski, Korri Hall, Sonne Durphy, Nicholas Damstetter, Margaret Staszak, Lee Baker, Todd Jaworski and Ethan Swanekamp.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.